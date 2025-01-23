Former Dodgers Top Prospect Involved in Big Trade Continues to Bounce Around MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy offseason, and so has one of their former top prospects.
Los Angeles is known for its all around dominance from the farm system, to the executives, to, of course, the on-field talent leading up to their second World Series in five seasons.
More news: Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Would Welcome Return to LA in Free Agency
Infielder Jacob Amaya, the Dodgers' No. 10 ranked prospect in 2021, was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles from the Chicago White Sox this offseason.
Current Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has a special connection to Amaya, as he was included in the trade to bring Rojas back to L.A., after a brief stint with the team in 2014.
During that first stint in 2014, Rojas was instrumental in preserving Clayton Kershaw's sole no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies.
In the top of the seventh inning with no outs, shortstop Hanley Ramírez made an errant throw to first and was charged with an error as the ball bounced past first baseman Adrián González.
With the perfect game no longer an option, and one baserunner on with one out, a dangerous ball was hit to Rojas at third base. He then made an incredible snag and flung the ball across the diamond right on time to preserve the eventual no-hitter.
Rojas will also return to his old number — No. 72 — this upcoming season, giving his previous No. 11 to prized Dodgers newcomer Roki Sasaki.
More news: Dodgers Part Owner Welcomes Roki Sasaki to Los Angeles in First Official Word From Organization
As for Amaya, he's bounced around from the Miami Marlins to the Houston Astros to finally winding up on the Chicago White Sox, where he was waived earlier this month.
Amaya spent a few games in the majors in 2024, making appearances with two teams. He briefly appeared on the Astros before being traded to Chicago, totaling 24 major league appearances last season.
He had 12 hits, three RBIs, and 28 strikeouts during his brief time in the majors.
His minor league stats were much more noteworthy during his stint with two Triple-A organizations. He hit .221/.308/.330 in 76 games. Amaya also added 59 hits and 34 RBIs in his minor league pursuits.
Amaya will hope to find a more permanent home in Baltimore after moving around a lot over the past few years.
More News: MLB Analyst Who Predicted Roki Sasaki Would Sign With Padres Says Dodgers Should Be Investigated