Former Dodgers Top Prospect Linked to NL Rival in Potential Surprise Move
The Atlanta Braves could turn to a former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect as an option behind the plate with their starting catcher on the iinjured for the next four to six weeks.
Just months after parting ways with Travis d'Arnaud, the Braves may already be regretting the decision. Sean Murphy was recently diagnosed with a cracked rib, sidelining him for at least a month. Given the demands of the catcher position, the recovery process could extend beyond the estimated four to six weeks.
According to Zach Prassnell of Newsweek, Diego Cartaya could be a potential trade candidate and would be very inexpensive.
"Atlanta has a top catching prospect, Drake Baldwin, of its own. Baldwin is seemingly ready for the big leagues, but it's unclear if Atlanta will give him the shot during Murphy's absence.
"Adding Cartaya would be a low-risk, high-reward move for Atlanta, as long as it can acquire him for cheap.
"If Cartaya works out and turns his career around, the Braves will have brought in a potential star for cheap. If he continues to flop, the Braves could release him and utilize Baldwin instead."
Cartaya, 23, spent the 2024 season between the Dodgers’ Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliates, recording a .221/.323/.363 slash line with 11 home runs over 400 plate appearances. Known for his strong defensive abilities, he has earned praise for his plus arm and continued progress in pitch receiving, according to MLB Pipeline.
His struggles at the plate in consecutive seasons at the upper levels of the minors led to a rapid decline in his standing within the Dodgers' long-term plans. Over 95 games last season, he hit .221 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while striking out in nearly a third of his plate appearances. Defensively, he still needs to refine his ability to block low pitches.
Now on Minnesota’s 40-man roster for his final option year, Cartaya is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster unless injuries create an opportunity. As camp concludes, he is expected to be the Twins’ fourth catcher on the depth chart, behind Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vázquez, and former Dodgers minor leaguer Jair Camargo.
With Cartaya unlikely to make a splash at the major league level with the Twins, it could be time for him to head East for a shot with the Braves.
