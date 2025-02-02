Former Red Sox Exec Provides Major Insight Into Mookie Betts Trade to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' use of deferrals in player contracts has sparked a debate among baseball executives: Is it fair or not?
Zack Scott, former acting general manager of the New York Mets and a four-time champion with the Boston Red Sox, shared his perspective on the contract negotiations with Mookie Betts and how things might have turned out differently if Boston had adopted the Dodgers' approach.
"Mookie Betts’ contract with the Dodgers offers another compelling example," Scott wrote for MLB Trade Rumors. "He signed a $365MM deal with $115MM deferred. While the headline figure was impressive (second largest contract behind Trout!), the present value was $307MM, placing it below a few additional contracts (Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole).
"This structure allowed the Dodgers to acquire a star player while satisfying Mookie and his agent’s desire to be seen as a top-two player. In Boston, we had tried to re-sign Betts, but our self-imposed $300MM limit wasn’t enough to meet this desire. A similar deferral structure to the Dodgers’ deal might have changed the outcome."
Unable to come to an agreement, the Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers before the 2020 season. At the time, Betts was a rental player entering the final year of his contract, but the Dodgers managed to convince him to stay for 12 more years.
Despite the trade, Betts holds no ill will toward the Red Sox. He fondly recalls his time in Boston, but during an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, he described joining the Dodgers as "the best thing that's ever happened" to him.
“People think I hate it. People think I didn’t want to be there and that was all a facade,” Betts said. “Like, it’s still business. Business is business. You have to be able to separate business from personal.
“Now, being personal and my personal relationship with Boston, as I said, I loved it, absolutely loved it. I still talk to front office people there and to AC (Alex Cora). I loved it. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love where I’m at now. I love Dave Roberts, being a Dodger, and being a Dodger has probably been the best thing that’s ever happened to my life.”
