Freddie Freeman Has New Injury From Scary Incident, Says Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman is not in Monday's lineup because of a mishap entering the shower where he tweaked his ankle, per manager Dave Roberts.
More news: Dodgers Superstar Shockingly Out of Monday’s Lineup vs Braves Following Day Off
Freeman tweaked the right ankle, which is the same one that he injured last season and hampered him throughout the Dodgers' World Series run. The first baseman's ankle is swollen from the slip in the shower, and he is currently being labeled as day to day.
Utility man Kiké Hernández will play at first base for the Dodgers, instead. Freeman will be re-evaluated on Tuesday by the team.
The Dodgers superstar has been in and out of the lineup to start the season. Freeman did not play in either game of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of left rib discomfort. The rib injury which he sustained last season appeared to bother Freeman while warming up, and he was scratched from the lineup.
Just a few weeks later, Freeman is now dealing with another injury and will not face his former team, the Atlanta Braves, on Monday.
While there are no details on the severity of Freeman's "mishap," the swelling of the re-injured right ankle does not bode well for the first baseman. Thankfully, the Dodgers have depth, which has certainly been tested in the early days of the 2025 campaign.
The defending champions are 5-0 to start the season, but have already dealt with multiple missing starters for a majority of those games.
The Dodgers will hope Freeman feels better on Tuesday, and doesn't face a potential longer absence.
More news: Former Padres Star, Dodgers Nemesis Faces Suspension After Testing Positive for Banned Substance
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.