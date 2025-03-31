Dodgers Superstar Shockingly Out of Monday’s Lineup vs Braves Following Day Off
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without World Series MVP Freddie Freeman as they begin their series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
The superstar first baseman missed the first two games of 2025 during the Tokyo Series with rib discomfort in the same spot that nagged him through last October.
Manager Dave Roberts has yet to reveal why Freeman is out following a Dodgers' off day, but is scheduled to speak to the media soon.
It was announced that newly-acquired outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for a banned substance and will be suspended for 80 games. If Atlanta makes it to the postseason, he will be banned from participating as well.
As for Freeman’s absence, all fans can do is hope that it isn’t a reaggravation of his rib injury that held him out of Japan. The ailed MVP was able to battle through for October, but the team decided to cautiously hold him out for an early regular season game in Japan.
The Dodgers are surely going to miss the talents of Freeman on the diamond, but whatever the reason for him not playing are almost definitely with the greater good of the season in mind.
So far, the first baseman has three hits, four RBIs, and two home runs in 12 at-bats on the year.
