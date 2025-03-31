Dodgers Superstar Shockingly Out of Monday’s Lineup vs Braves Following Day Off

The Dodgers lineup for Monday's game vs Braves. Freddie Freeman is out of the lineup:



1. Shohei Ohtani DH

2. Mookie Betts SS

3. Teoscar Hernandez RF

4. Michael Conforto LF

5. Will Smith C

6. Tommy Edman 2B

7. Max Muncy 3B

8. Kiké Hernandez 1B

9. Andy Pages CF