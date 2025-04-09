Freddie Freeman’s Return Date Revealed by Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts After Freak Accident
Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers said that World Series MVP Freddie Freeman is expected to be back in the lineup Friday, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.
After a live batting practice and improvement in his running since tweaking his ankle in a shower mishap, the skipper has deemed Freeman ready to return this week.
Freeman returning not only helps a team in the midst of a three-game losing skid, but one that unfortunatley added a two-time Cy Young award-winning pitcher to the injured list, too.
The October hero won't be able to do anything about the now 12 pitchers on the IL, but he will certainly help out a usually electric offense that has only mustered six runs in their series against the Washington Nationals so far.
The eight-time All-Star has been out since March 29 after also missing the first two games of the regular season in Tokyo, Japan against the Chicago Cubs.
The opening series was missed due to rib discomfort in the same spot that was bothering him all October long. Although it wasn't his Fall Classic ailment of broken rib cartilage, it was uncomfortable due to scar-tissue build-up from his recovery.
In addition to the broken rib cartilage that bothered him, a sprained ankle was also nagging the 35-year-old throughout the entirety of the postseason.
The NLDS and NLCS only saw seven Freeman hits in 32 at-bats with one RBI. As fans know and will likely remember for lifetimes to come, the World Series was just a little bit different.
Freeman belted four home runs including the first-ever walk-off grand slam in the history of the Fall Classic on his way to his World Series MVP honor. He also added six hits, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.364 in an October performance that might just live forever in the minds of baseball fans.
This is the exact kind of leader and clubhouse presence that the Dodgers need and will now get back on Friday.
