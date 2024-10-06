Gavin Lux is Embracing Playing in 'Meaningful' Games For Dodgers
Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series, ending their postseason run in the first round.
Gavin Lux had to watch that painful loss from home as he recovered from knee surgery.
In an interview with SportsNet LA following the Dodgers' 7-5 win over San Diego in Game 1 on the NLDS, Lux shared how much postseason play means to him.
"Not everybody gets these opportunities to play in the postseason, in these meaningful games, so it just means the world to get back out here and get a W in the first game."
On Saturday, Lux was among the unsung heroes for the Dodgers, as the bottom of the lineup consistently got on base for the top order to drive in runs.
“Everybody really contributed today,” designated hitter Shohei Ohtani said, and he was absolutely right.
The lower part of the order played a crucial role, scoring four of the Dodgers' runs and reaching base in seven of their 16 plate appearances.
Catcher Will Smith, center fielder Tommy Edman, shortstop Miguel Rojas, and Lux kept applying pressure throughout the game. They forced Padres starter Dylan Cease to throw 22 pitches before Ohtani's at-bat in the second inning. Edman caught the Padres off guard with a bunt single in the fourth, eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
Lux also made a significant defensive contribution, snagging Luis Arráez's line drive at second base to help the Dodgers hold onto their two-run lead in the ninth.
“When you see a guy like (starting pitcher Dylan) Cease, who has really big stuff, to be able to grind at-bats, that’s the hard part,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “To be able to take walks, we did that all night. Got the pitch count up, got him out of the game, got looks at some guys – that’s a credit to our guys.”
While it may seem like a small detail, the bottom of the order has consistently performed against the Padres. In their last two regular-season wins over San Diego, the Dodgers' bottom four hitters combined for eight hits, three walks, and eight runs.
If they can maintain this level of production, it could reduce the pressure on the starting rotation and the top four hitters.