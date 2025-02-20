Gavin Lux Says There's 'A Little More Excitement' With Reds Than Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were unfortunately not able to keep every single piece from the historic 2024 World Series run.
It is essentially impossible to keep every piece from the year prior, while also looking forward to building a better squad every year.
As much as it has hurt some Dodgers fans, Gavin Lux was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
For many, it has been hard to feel badly this offseason as Los Angeles keeps making move after move to improve their championship tested squad.
With Cy Young award-winners and international phenoms among new faces wearing Dodgers gear, there is a lot of excitement around the team.
Despite the fanfare in L.A., Lux recently spoke on his new team in Cincinnati claiming that there may just be more excitement than his time with the Dodgers.
“It’s a different vibe, for sure,” Lux told The Athletic. “I think this is a younger group and guys that maybe aren’t as established. It is different. But it’s still a baseball clubhouse. … I think it’s just a younger group so there’s a little more excitement.”
It will certainly be a younger group with the Reds, as Lux will find himself in a different position than what he served with Los Angeles.
At 27 years old, he will be seen as one of the veterans on this young squad, but he also brings something two times over that many on Cincinnati know nothing about: Championship experience.
Lux was not just a key member of the 2020 and 2024 championship runs for L.A., but he even tied the game in what turned out to be the series-clinching Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.
It would prove to be his final at-bat as a Dodger.
It may sting the first time the Dodgers face the Reds this season as longtime teammates will be on the opposite side of the field for the first time, but Dodgers fans everywhere will wish the former Dodgers prospect all the best on his next chapter.
