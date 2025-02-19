Former Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With NL West Rival
A former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever is back in the National League West.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies signed left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander to a one-year, $2 million deal.
More news: Dave Roberts Paints Grim Picture for 2 Dodgers Making Opening Day Roster
Alexander, 35, began his professional career back in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals. He was with the Royals from 2015-17, making 79 appearances out of the bullpen and sporting a 2.78 ERA.
In 2018, the Dodgers acquired Alexander in a three-team trade that also included the Chicago White Sox. Alexander was with the Dodgers for four years, making 132 appearances, sporting a 3.49 ERA.
He was a part of the 2020 team that won the World Series.
More news: Former Dodgers Fan Favorite All-Star Signs $6 Million Deal With NL Rival
In 2022, Alexander signed with another NL West team in the San Francisco Giants. He spent two seasons in San Francisco, accruing a 3.70 ERA over 72 appearances and 12 starts.
Last year, Alexander was with the Oakland Athletics for the entire 2024 season. He made 45 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing the year with an impressive 2.56 ERA.
Now, Alexander is continuing his tour of Western division teams with the Rockies. He'll look to help Colorado's league-worst bullpen in 2024, as they finished the season with a 5.41 ERA.
Across Alexander's 10-year MLB career, he has a 3.20 ERA and 232 strikeouts across 309.1 innings pitched.
More news: Another Key Dodgers Pitcher Expected to Open Season on Injured List
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.