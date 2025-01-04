Hyeseong Kim Signing Could Hurt Dodgers’ Chances of Kiké Hernández Reunion
While fans and the media were preparing for the official press conference announcing Teoscar Hernández's new three-year deal, the Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the baseball world with the signing of Korean utility player Hyeseong Kim just hours before the posting deadline.
While the signing of Kim adds a new dimension to the Dodgers thanks to his versatility, athleticism, and explosiveness, there could be implications for other players such as free agent Kiké Hernández.
There have been few rumblings surrounding the fate of Hernández in free agency, mostly because there were other free agents on the market that had to be locked down first. However, there was a general consensus Hernández would return since he is a fan favorite and has expressed his desire to stay with the organization.
But the signing of another utility man in Kim could be detrimental for a reunion between Hernández and the Dodgers. Hernández isn't an everyday starter, but he played a pivotal role for the Dodgers in 2024. When Max Muncy was injured, he filled in. When Freddie Freeman was hurt, Hernández helped fill in. When the bullpen ran out of relievers in the regular season, Hernández took the mound.
Beyond his help in the regular season, Hernández flipped a switch during the playoffs. Hernández has recorded a batting average of .278 with 64 hits, 15 home runs, 35 RBIs and 37 runs scored in the postseason.
To put his postseason numbers into perspective, Hernández now has more postseason home runs than Alex Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera, and Chipper Jones after he hit a solo homer in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
However, the Dodgers acquired a two-time Gold Glover in Kim, who spent the last eight seasons in KBO. In 2024, Kim recorded a .326/.383/.458 slash line with 11 home runs, 75 runs batted in, and an OPS of .841.
The Dodgers currently have three utility players on the roster in Tommy Edman, Chris Taylor, and now Kim. It seems highly unlikely the Dodgers would add a fourth.
Like Teoscar Hernández, Kiké Hernández has always been candid about his desire to return to the Dodgers this offseason.
“I really hope I am back next year,” Hernández said, “so make sure you talk to (Andrew) Friedman and those guys and let them know."
Nonetheless, the Dodgers already parted ways with another fan favorite in Walker Buehler. There's a possibility fans won't be seeing Hernández in a Dodgers uniform next season.
