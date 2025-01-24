Jack Flaherty Not Returning to LA, Says He Wants to Beat Dodgers in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a number of strong signings this winter from Blake Snell to Tanner Scott. Because of all the additions to the roster, it was impossible for the Dodgers to bring back all of their free agents. One of those departing World Series champions is starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
With less than a month before spring training begins, Flaherty remains on the market. He discussed his free agency process on Foul Territory, and he stated the obvious: The hometown kid will not be returning to the Dodgers next season.
“I’m not going back to L.A. most likely — I can do the numbers, do the math,” Flaherty said. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m trying to go elsewhere and win and see if we can’t beat those guys.”
Flaherty had a whirlwind season in 2024. He spent the campaign split between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers, producing a 3.17 ERA.
Flaherty, 29, had strong showings in Game 1 of the NLCS and World Series, but struggled in the respective Game 5s. His inconsistent performance put many teams on pause, according to many reports, which may have prevented him from signing with a team earlier in the offseason.
“I wanted to stay in Detroit. We had had conversations. I loved it there," Flaherty added in regards to his deadline deal to L.A. "I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible. They get to Game 5 with Cleveland, got Skub on the mound, and Lane Thomas puts one swinging — that’s how the playoffs go. As crazy as it is, do I think we win that series? Probably, we probably win the series and face the Yankees in the ALCS, which is crazy to think about. I think at least we get there. … It was fun to watch what they did. We’ve been talking to them, talking to other teams. It would be fun to go back there.”
Flaherty won't be wearing Dodger blue next season, and it's evident he is already eager to topple the reigning World Series champions in 2025.
