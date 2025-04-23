One Mariners Pitcher Has Tattoo of Dodgers Minor Leaguer's Baseball Card
Gary Legumina's professional baseball career was not a long one.
A left-handed pitcher, Legumina topped out with the Double-A San Antonio Dodgers in 1986. He went 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 10 games that year, then never appeared in another game. He retired with 92 minor league games on his ledger across four seasons in the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers organizations.
Along the way, he at least managed to get his face on a handful of baseball cards. One 1985 TCMA card depicts Legumina in a Single-A Vero Beach Dodgers jersey. Few baseball cards end up as tattoos but, somehow, this one did.
The man with the Gary Legumina card tattoo? His son, Seattle Mariners pitcher Casey Legumina.
The younger Legumina throws right-handed. Also unlike his dad, he has 21 major league games to his credit. This season, Casey Legumina is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, with four scoreless innings pitched across four games for Seattle.
As for the tattoo, it was an inspired choice.
"I actually saw a popular tattoo artist in California," he told Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "He had a cool idea. A baseball player ... got a bunch of postcards of special moments in his life. I can't remember exactly what it was, but that kind of gave me the idea to do a baseball card. The postcard thing's pretty cool. I don't want to copy it directly.
"The baseball card, my dad, we only have a few of them," Legumina continued. "Back when I got a tattoo, we only had two at the time. Since then my mom – any time one pops up on eBay, she'll buy it."
The card isn't the only tattoo on Legumina's left arm, he told Bradford. Others include an Irish flag and assorted iconography from the Phoenix area where he grew up.
During his senior year in high school, Casey Legumina was injured and did not pitch or play defensively, yet he still managed to bat .443 and was selected for the All-District and All-Section First Teams as a designated hitter.
Casey Legumina attended Gonzaga University, where he played college baseball for the Bulldogs. In his junior year, he set a school record with 12 saves and was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team as the team's closer.
Legumina's connections to the Dodgers are scant, though in November 2022, he was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Cincinnati Reds for former Dodgers utility player Kyle Farmer.
Legumina debuted with the Reds in 2023 and has a 2-0 record, 5.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 career innings, all as a relief pitcher over the last three seasons.
