Kiké Hernández Has Hilarious Description of Shohei Ohtani After First Year With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a season for the ages, boasting the best win-loss record in Major League Baseball (98-64) and countless milestone achievements for its roster.
The most celebrated player on the team has been designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who became the first player in MLB history to join the 45-45 and the 50-50 club. In fact, he almost joined the 55-55 club, hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases.
While the media has been focusing on these achievements, his teammates have been celebrating Ohtani as a person. In fact, they all had nothing but great things to say about him, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
“He’s almost like a little kid, trapped in a giant body,” star outfielder Kiké Hernández said. “He doesn’t necessarily always show it. But I was surprised by how much personality he has.”
“He’s awesome,” Hernández continued. “And, he’s not that quiet.”
This hilarious sentiment was shared by a majority of the clubhouse, noting his cheerful disposition.
“[He can] be goofy and playful and look like he’s really having fun playing the game,” said veteran Chris Taylor. “But then also at the same time be super focused and locked in.”
“It’s a special talent to be able to do. Being super focused and locked in and having the work ethic he has.”
"He's pretty series," catcher Austin Barnes said. “But he can joke and mess around, too. He makes me laugh.”
“He does a great job of having a childlike joy toward the game, but playing like a grown man," reliever Blake Treinen said.“He’s always got a great attitude, and he’s got a sneaky personality that’s kind of funny."
“Everybody says he’s kind of a private guy, but within the clubhouse and within our guys, he’s been awesome,”said pitcher Clayton Kershaw. “You can obviously see how much he cares about winning.”
In the end, manager Dave Roberts noted that Ohtani just wants to be one of the guys.
“He’s still a very private guy, but I think he just really wants to be looked at as just one of the guys,” Roberts said. “Every day, every interaction, he’s very present and engaged.”
Hernández went on to note that, even with the gambling scandal that followed him through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani largely succeeded.
“I don’t know if the situation helped him just kind of have no choice but to feel like he’s part of the group, or [if it was] him appreciating how much we had his back, and how much we were supporting him through the probably worst times of his life, of his career,” Hernández said. “But what I’ve seen from him since — and maybe he was gonna show that regardless — but I’m just surprised by his personality and all that. He’s one of us. He’s one of the boys. And I’m glad to have him in the group.”
