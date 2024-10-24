Latest Injury Update on Freddie Freeman, 4 Other Dodgers Ahead of World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers should have their first baseman back for Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Freddie Freeman missed Games 4 and 6 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets but is confident he'll be ready to go in time for the first pitch on Friday.
The eight-time All-Star said on Tuesday that he'll be good for Game 1, though he won’t be doing any running during that day’s workouts.
“I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind,” Freeman said, “that I’ll be in the lineup for Game 1.”
This postseason has been tough for Freeman, who sprained his ankle on Sept. 26 against the San Diego Padres. The injury would typically keep him out for four to six weeks in the regular season but with it being the postseason, he can't afford to miss more than one game periodically.
The 35-year-old mentioned that the extra week of rest has been “valuable.” He’s not only getting additional treatment but also avoiding running, which tends to aggravate his injury the most.
Freeman opened the postseason with four hits in four games against the Padres in the NLDS but his body quickly notified him that he was overdoing it in the NLCS and the sprain began to take a toll on his performance.
A hitless NLCS Game 2 performance set up a one-hit Game 3 for him before he had to be removed in the eighth inning. Freeman sat out Game 4 and was 0-for-5 in Game 5. The infielder and manager Dave Roberts agreed it was in everybody's best interest if he sat out Game 6.
“A week or so ago, I could get through four or five innings before I was having trouble walking,” Freeman added. “And obviously in Game 5, it started happening pretty much right after my first at-bat.”
Freeman realized during Game 5 that his ankle had compromised his swing and agreed that it would be in the best interest of the team if he sat out what became a pennant-clinching victory.
However, when Game 1 rolls around, Freeman will have had six days off and is optimistic that his swing is back and he won't have to watch from the dugout any longer.
In the bullpen, Roberts mentioned that injured relievers Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol are showing positive signs in their recovery, but their status for the roster will be determined just before the game.
Roberts also provided updates regarding infielders Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas. Lux should be a “full go” while Rojas's status remains uncertain.