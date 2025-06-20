Longtime Analyst Says Dodgers' Dave Roberts Should Be Suspended for a Month
Former SportsCenter co-host Keith Olbermann took to X (formerly Twitter) after the benches cleared during Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to say Dodgers manger Dave Roberts should receive a one-month suspension for his actions during the conflict.
"Dave Roberts should be suspended for a month," said Olbermann. "What a childish, amateurish, unprofessional job of making a bad situation exponentially worse."
After Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit for the second time in the series, Padres manager Mike Shildt came out of the dugout and started yelling in Roberts' direction. Roberts responded by meeting Shildt on the field and giving him a shove after they exchanged words, causing the benches to empty.
“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said. “I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit. … (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down. That bothers me.”
The situation didn't end there, though, as Shohei Ohtani became the next recipient of a bean ball in the bottom of the ninth after both managers had already been ejected. Robert Suarez, the pitcher at the time, was immediately ejected and Dodgers players looked ready to come back onto the field, but Ohtani waved at them to tell them to stay put.
Across the four-game series, eight batters were hit, with Tatis and Ohtani both wearing two. The Dodgers took the first three games of the series, but lost the final game despite a late comeback bid.
The division rivals still play each other twice before the season's end, and the entire baseball world will be tuned in to see if this rivalry continues to heat up.
The Dodgers currently hold first place in the NL West, and the Padres have fallen to third after a subpar stretch of 17 wins in 40 games. The Dodgers will look to hold their place at the top as they head into a three-game set against the Washington Nationals, who had lost 11 straight before their walk-off win against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PT.
