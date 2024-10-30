Massive Punishment Awaits Yankees Fans Who Grabbed Dodgers’ Mookie Betts If They Come to Game 5
The two fans who caused a ruckus at Yankee Stadium in the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night are banned from attending Game 5 on Wednesday.
The team announced that it redirected the fans' Game 5 tickets to a young child battling illness and their family, who had missed a kids-only press event at the ballpark in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
It’s unclear at this time if the ban will extend beyond Wednesday’s game but the team did announce that they also warned the two fans that attempting to attend Game 5 would result in his arrest.
“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts,” the Yankees said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“The safety and security of players, fans, and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised.
“Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.
“The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”
Yankees season-ticket holder Austin Capobianco, seated in the front row down the right field line and dressed in a gray Yankees jersey, reached out and grabbed Mookie Betts' glove as he made a catch against the wall. Capobianco's friend, John Peter, then took hold of Betts' right hand while Capobianco pulled the ball from his glove.
The season ticket holder also told Rogers that he and his friend had been prepared for a moment like that.
“We always joke about the ball in our area,” the 38-year-old told ESPN. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.
“Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was disappointed in the fans actions.
"Not good. There's no place for that. It's as simple as that," Boone said Wednesday. "Come here, cheer, root for your team, whatever. No place for that. Should never have hands on anyone."