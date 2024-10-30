Yankees Ban Fans After Physically Harassing Dodgers' Mookie Betts in Wild Play
It didn't take long for chaos to erupt at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night during Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.
It turns out the moment was premeditated.
Two Yankees fans seated in the front row down the right field line, Austin Capobianco and John Peter, were escorted out of the stadium after interfering with Mookie Betts in foul territory.
Capobianco used both hands to grip Betts’ glove, tugging the ball free, and then Peter reached to grab Betts' non-glove hand.
"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco told ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers at a local bar after he was thrown out of the game. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up.
"Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."
Capobianco added: "I know when I'm in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, 'Boys I'm out of here,'" Capobianco told ESPN. "I patrol that wall and they know that."
Betts reacted angrily and Gleyber Torres was ruled out immediately. Dodgers rookie pitcher Ben Casparius had never seen anything like that happen in a game.
"I've never seen anything like it," Casparius said. "It's pretty interesting. It was obviously very early in the game so I think it kind of set the tone."
The friends admitted knowing it could cause trouble but still decided to grab and open Betts' glove. Capobianco, a season-ticket holder, shared with ESPN that he and Peter often talk about situations like this: if a foul ball comes near, they're ready to step in and support their team however they can.
ESPN initially reported both men would be allowed back in for Game 5 on Wednesday. The Yankees did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment regarding whether or not that was the case.
But, on Wednesday, Major League Baseball asked the Yankees to ban them and the team agreed.
The Yankees announced in a statement Wednesday that the fans "will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity" and added that the incident Tuesday night with Betts was "egregious and unacceptable."
The Yankees beat the Dodgers, 11-4, and Betts had clearly moved on from the incident after the game.
"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."