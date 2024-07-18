Dodgers Fall in Latest National Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers endured a much-needed respite during the All-Star break. Friday, we'll learn if the time off had its desired effect when the unofficial second half of the MLB season kicks off against the Boston Red Sox at home.
The Dodgers ended their first half of the season on a downward spiral. Because of that, they fell one spot in Newsweek's MLB weekly power rankings.
The Dodgers dropped one spot from No. 4 to No. 5, being overtaken by the New York Yankees, who now sit at No. 4.
The Dodgers have played horrible baseball for the better part of a month. The last seven games of the first half were far from ideal. L.A. went into the break following a 1-6 streak that included a three-game sweep at the hands of MLB's top team by wins and losses, the Philadelphia Phillies.
A massive reason for the Dodgers' struggles is their pile of injuries. Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy and others have already missed significant time due to injury, and the absences are starting to catch up to them. It's no excuse — every team has dealt with injuries throughout the season — but it's hit the Dodgers like a tidal wave.
The hope is that this break was exactly what the Dodgers needed, and they come back hungry, passionate, and with a renewed sense of energy.
They also hope to gradually get back some of their key players. Reliever Joe Kelly could be activated as early as Friday. Glasnow is also a candidate to return this weekend. Top setup man Brusdar Graterol is on the rehab trail, pitching for the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League team, while Clayton Kershaw is also expected back by the end of the month.
October is the only thing that matters for the Dodgers, and that is how they'll be judged — not by a minor skid in June and July.