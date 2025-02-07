Miguel Rojas Sets Unthinkable Expectation For Dodgers 2025 Season
Expectations are sky-high for the Dodgers in 2025 — and for good reason.
Los Angeles loaded up this offseason, adding Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Hyeseong Kim, and Michael Conforto. They also brought back Teoscar Hernández and Blake Treinen while extending Tommy Edman.
One infielder believes this roster is capable of something no team has ever done: Breaking the single-season wins record.
The 2001 Mariners' 116 wins remain the record, with only the 2021 Dodgers coming close at 111. But neither of those teams won the World Series, which remains Los Angeles’ primary focus.
"This year, if everybody's healthy you'll win 120 games," Miguel Rojas said on The Chris Rose Show. "With that roster? I know it's a lot but with that roster you're supposed to go out there and win.
"I don't think it's a goal, it's an expectation. It's the expectation that we have. It's winning every single day that's why I put a number on it."
Under MLB’s tax accounting system, the Dodgers' payroll, benefits, and luxury taxes are projected to reach nearly half a billion dollars in 2025 — an unprecedented figure.
But despite being considered the best team in baseball, oddsmakers give them only a 25 percent chance of winning the World Series, meaning there’s still a 75 percent chance this powerhouse team falls short.
Barring a collapse, Los Angeles is all but guaranteed a playoff spot. Whether they win 120 games or 98, the ultimate goal is a championship — that’s why the front office spent so aggressively this offseason.
Of course, anything can happen in October. The Dodgers know that all too well, having been eliminated in the Division Series by an 84-win team in 2023 and an 89-win team in 2022. Last season, they came within one loss of another early exit against the Padres.
If the Dodgers reach 120 wins and stay healthy into the postseason, stopping them from reaching their goal won’t be easy.