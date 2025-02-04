Yankees Owner Compares Dodgers to Kansas City Chiefs
The Los Angeles Dodgers are building baseball's next dynasty. The Dodgers took down the titans of baseball to win their second World Series title in the last decade.
The Dodgers' success has led other team owners to make comparisons about the defending champions with other current sports dynasties, namely the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner discussed his team's debacle in the Fall Classic and compared the Dodgers to the NFL team on a quest for a three-peat, a milestone that has never been accomplished.
“We’re way better than we showed in that last series,” Steinbrenner told SNY. “We’re going to be better defensively this time around, if we make it. I believe, if we make it, we’ll get the job done. But we’ve got to play our best game when you’re playing a team like the Dodgers.
"It’s like playing the Kansas City Chiefs. You can’t make mistakes. You can’t give them outs. You can’t give them runs. You’ve got to play your best game. We didn’t do that. I think that makes us even more hungry to get there again this year.”
Steinbrenner was also reluctant to credit the Dodgers for their numerous blockbuster signings this winter.
"Well, look: It's difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they're doing. Now, we'll see if it pays off," Steinbrenner said via YES Network. "They still have to have a season relatively injury-free for it to work out for them, and it's a long season, as you know, and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. We've seen that time and time again."
While the Dodgers haven't played a single game in the 2025 season yet, the popularity surrounding the team is good for the sport. Like Kansas City in the NFL, there has to be a team to topple in MLB. The Dodgers dynasty makes baseball interesting.
Steinbrenner compared the Dodgers to the Chiefs, but others have compared the roster to the Avengers.
“It’s like the Avengers,” Tyler Glasnow said at DodgerFest Saturday. “It’s the best team I’ve ever been on.”
