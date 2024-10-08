Mike Shildt Uses Interesting Wording to Take Shot at Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
The Dodgers and Padres are currently tied 1-1 in the NLDS, making it a tight race to advance to the NLCS. Emotions were running high in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with Los Angeles fans contributing to a delay in the game.
Fans repeatedly threw items at San Diego outfielder Jurickson Profar as a result of Profar taunting fans after robbing a home run from Mookie Betts. Additionally, several Padres and Dodgers players participated in unsportsmanlike conduct. Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty got into an argument with Padres third baseman Manny Machado after Flaherty hit Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch. Meanwhile, Tatis Jr. chirped at fans while San Diego held a dominant lead over Los Angeles.
Game 2 of the NLDS was a clear indication of the growing rivalry between the two Southern California teams. In a recent interview, Padres manager Mike Shildt referenced a comment made by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about throwing the first punch in Game 1 of the NLDS, which ironically fits the drama-filled Game 2 chaos.
“The series started with a comment about a fight and punching and we’re going to beat them to the punch and all that,” Shildt said to Acee about Roberts saying his team needed to land the first punch. “… But we’ve been punching on the field all year.”
The Padres and Dodgers have been going back and forth all season. Although Los Angeles won the NL West title, San Diego scraped the surface of taking the lead. The Padres came as close as two games behind the Dodgers heading into their final regular season series, which has added fuel to the fiery West Coast rivalry.
“What I got out of it was a bunch of dudes that showed up in front of a big, hostile crowd with stuff being thrown at them and said, ‘We’re going to talk with our play; we’re not going to back down; we’re going to elevate our game; we’re going to be together; and we’re going to take care of business,’” Shildt said about his team’s response to the crowd at Dodgers Stadium.
Now, the rivalry will shift over to Petco Park, where the Padres have made an attempt to exclude Los Angeles fans from purchasing tickets. With the home field advantage and the absence of many Dodgers fans, the Padres have a chance to eliminate the Dodgers from the postseason.