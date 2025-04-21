MLB Insider Expects Dodgers' $50 Million Target to Be Traded Before Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting at 16-7 on the year with a clear change needed at centerfield. Andy Pages has had 17 starts as centerfielder so far, but his abysmal .159 batting average is more than enough reason to find his replacement.
USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported that he believes the Chicago White Sox are going to trade centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., but it isn't clear if he thinks a Dodger uniform is what Robert will be wearing come the trade deadline.
More news: Fan Favorite Free Agent Reliever With Dodgers in Texas, Where He Lives
"I do (think he’ll get traded this year),” Nightengale said to Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. “He's got two options years at $20 million a piece. They think they can trade him easily. There is a way to get top value for him, they need him to stay healthy. The Dodgers don't need him right now. Andy Pages has been kind of a rollercoaster. We'll see what happens. There's so few centerfielders out there, I think teams will say, ‘You know what, if you're gonna trade him, we're gonna listen.’ But he hasn't lived up to projections or expectations now in a couple years."
The trade that was discussed reportedly included James Outman and a top prospect in the deal, but the two organizations have since paused trade talks.
Back in March, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on what center would look like moving forward.
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Bullpen Addition Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Rangers
“I think it’s just going to remain fluid,” Roberts said. “I think that’s a position where we have different players that can play second base, can play center field. So it’s not going to be one certain situation, versus left, versus right."
Tommy Edman is a top candidate who can play both second and center with a great deal of confidence from the team. As he has mostly been playing the infield, and has a Gold Glove award in that position from 2021, a center fielder would make the most sense if a deal materialized.
As for Robert, he has had better starts to seasons, but is a career .263 hitter only batting .154 through the first 19 games of 2025. He would fill a gap on defense, but fans should hope that his bat starts to follow if the deal ends up resuming traction.
More news: Dodgers Placing Key Reliever on Injured List in Shocking News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.