Dodgers Reportedly Made Competitive Offer to Keep Walker Buehler This Past Offseason
After being a true hero in the 2024 World Series, many within the fan base were highly upset when Walker Buehler did not re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.
The Kentucky native inked a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, thus ending what had been a whirlwind tenure with the Dodgers.
Buehler wanted an opportunity to start, and that wasn't going to be a given with the Dodgers considering the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Ben Casparius were all going to command starts.
As such, his short tenure with Boston lasted only a few months before he was released and picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Interestingly enough, a recent report seems to indicate that Buehler actually received a contract offer from the Dodgers to return.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that the Dodgers bypassed trying to re-sign Jack Flaherty, and instead offered Buehler $20 million to return. Instead, Buehler went for a one-year deal worth slightly more ($21.05 million) to pitch in Boston.
Buehler did not have a good season — accruing a 5.45 ERA before being unceremoniously released from his deal. He pitched well in a few appearances for the Phillies. However, Buehler did not feature in the NLDS when the Dodgers bested the Phillies in four games.
Buehler will turn 32 years of age next July. He's set to yet again hit the market in search of another oppportunity.
While starting for the Dodgers in the future remains highly unlikely, the Boys in Blue figure to revamp a bullpen in the offseason in desperate need of a reset. Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech figure to be gone, Clayton Kershaw is retiring, and both Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips will be coming back after serious injuries. Neither is a guarantee to replicate the form they once demonstrated.
Is there a world where the Dodgers potentially look at Buehler as a reliever option? He certainly knows the culture in Los Angeles and is a massive favorite within the clubhouse and the fan base.
At the very least, possibly in a minor league signing situation, Buehler should attract some strong interest from around the league.
