One Player Has Already Won a World Series Ring in Dodgers vs Blue Jays
After nearly seven months of the grind that is the MLB season, just two teams remain as the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.
Only one team will get to walk off the baseball diamond this season knowing that baseball's ultimate award, a World Series ring, is on the way.
However, one player has already secured his World Series ring regardless of who wins.
Pitcher Jose Urena, who finished the season on the Los Angeles Angels roster, played for a whopping five different teams this season, including both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. Because he spent time with each organization participating in the World Series, the winner will have the option to send him a ring for his contributions, however limited.
Urena's 2025 season is a microcosm of the whirlwind of being a middling MLB pitcher, a wild ride that can sometimes end up in a ring-fitting appointment.
Urena started the 2025 season with the New York Mets, making just one appearance in relief in April before being released to free agency. From there, Urena signed with the Blue Jays, making six appearances and two starts before being designated for assignment after about four weeks in Toronto. While in Toronto, Urena had a respectable 3.65 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.
After his time in Toronto was up, Urena signed with the Dodgers, where he stayed for just one week before once again being designated for assignment. Urena appeared in just two games for the Dodgers, allowing one earned run across three innings pitched.
From Los Angeles, Urena had a three-week stint in Minnesota before landing back in Southern California by signing with the Angels with a little under a month remaining in the season.
Owners will make the final call over whether players like Urena actually get rings if their team wins. According to ESPN: "Former players who participated in the bulk of the season but were traded/relocated may also receive rings, in addition to injured players."
Urena's brief stints with each World Series team might not make him eligible to actually receive a ring, but should Dodgers owner Mark Walter or Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro decide to be generous, Urena could end his season with a piece of hardware.
