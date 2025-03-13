Mookie Betts Missed Dodgers' Last 2 Cactus League Games for Unfortunate Reason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to Japan to open up the MLB season with two games against the Chicago Cubs.
Fans saw the last few Cactus League games from the defending World Series champions this week, but a key player not on the field for the final two games in Arizona was superstar Mookie Betts.
So far in Cactus League play, Betts has six hits, three RBIs, and a home run. His .240 batting average through 25 at-bats is just an incremental sample size as for what is to come in 2025.
Fans missed seeing the outfielder-turned-shortstop the past two contests as The Orange County Register's Doug Padilla reported that manager Dave Roberts claimed he has an illness he has been dealing with that didn't leave him healthy enough to play in the exhibition games.
The eight-time All-Star is confirmed to be traveling with the team to Japan as the Dodgers official Instagram account posted a picture of Betts and his wife boarding the plane Wednesday afternoon.
The 2018 American League MVP will do whatever he can to bring a third title to Los Angeles since his arrival, and the first consecutive title MLB has seen in a quarter-century.
Last season's stats certainly showed why he is one of the pillars of the organization.
Despite missing about six weeks with a broken wrist, Betts batted .289/.372/.491 with an OPS of .863. He added 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 130 hits with a WAR of 4.8.
The illness doesn't look to be very much of an issue as Roberts surely would have announced his concern or potentially kept the shortstop from traveling internationally. The excitement to defend last year's title is palpable and fans will finally get to see the new-look Dodgers in action.
Despite all the offseason moves, Betts continues to be among the most respected players on the roster and a cornerstone of the franchise.
He'll hope to be healthy enough to get some action in one of the two exhibition games over the weekend ahead of Opening Day on March 18.
