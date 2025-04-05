Mookie Betts Regrets Skipping White House With Red Sox, Reveals Why He's Going With Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts revealed he would be joining the team on their visit to the White House Monday.
The 32-year-old reflected on his previous decision to not attend with the Boston Red Sox in 2019, and explained why he chose differently a few years later.
“I regret that because I made it about me,” Betts said to The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “This isn’t about me. I don’t want anything to be about me. I want it to be about the Dodgers because these boys were with me in the dark times when all this stuff was coming out in the playoffs about I was 0 for 20, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that. These boys rallied around me, to help me so much through the playoffs last year and just my well-being as a person.
“So for me to be able to look in the mirror at night and for me to be happy with the person I’m looking at, I need to be there with my boys to celebrate this accomplishment. All the fight, all that we did last year, that was hard and I wouldn’t be able to look at myself in the mirror if I wasn’t there with them.”
The Dodgers announced the organization planned on visiting the White House on April 7, which caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase.
“In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7,” the team said in a statement. “The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title.”
Shohei Ohtani already confirmed he would be going, as did manager Dave Roberts.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor,” Roberts said. “I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
