NL West Outfielder Was Not Happy With Dodgers Signing Everyone This Offseason
Baseball fans weren't the only ones complaining about the Los Angeles Dodgers' historic offseason. Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas revealed players also groaned about the multiple star-studded signings from L.A. this winter.
“It was crazy working out this winter in Miami with different players,’’ infielder Miguel Rojas said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “and guys like (Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel) kept telling me, ‘Come on, how many guys do you need? You guys are signing everyone. Enough is enough.’"
The Dodgers headlined the offseason by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and even that deal was enough to make baseball fans complain. Little did they know the defending champions were far from done.
On the eve of the Winter Meetings, the Dodgers brought back their top reliever of 2024 in Blake Treinen. The team also agreed to a deal with outfielder Michael Conforto that same night.
The next move seemed inevitable as the Dodgers re-signed Teoscar Hernández, a huge boost on the field and in the clubhouse.
Just hours before Hernández’s official press conference, it was reported the Dodgers had signed free agent infielder Hyeseong Kim. Although the Dodgers said they felt they didn’t need to make any trades after the signing of Kim, second baseman Gavin Lux was traded just days after.
The Dodgers continued adding talent by convincing international phenom Roki Sasaki to sign with L.A. and two days later inked a deal with the top reliever on the free agent market in Tanner Scott.
The defending champions then signed another reliever in Kirby Yates. Though the Dodgers could have been finished, the team made sure to bring back a pair of fan favorites in Kiké Hernández and Clayton Kershaw.
Therefore, the complaints coming from players are understandable, but misdirected. Like angry baseball fans, the players should be groaning to their teams asking why other organizations aside from the Dodgers have failed to act with a sense of urgency this winter.
Being successful comes at a price. In the case of the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts said the team has a target on its back heading into 2025.
Roberts made that abundantly clear during his annual clubhouse speech the morning of the first full-squad workout at Camelback Ranch.
“There’s an understanding of what we’ve done, who we are, knowing that people are going to come after us with their best each and every night of baseball, and stressing more the mental part of it, the grind, how we do things, versus outside expectations and things like that,” Roberts said.
