One Blockbuster Trade Proposal That Sends Gavin Lux Out, Brings Dodgers All-Star Shortstop
On paper, the Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably the most stacked roster in MLB this season. It starts with the top of their lineup — Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman — and extends on down to the depth at the top of the farm system.
The complimentary players in the Dodgers' lineup include All-Stars Will Smith, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernández, highlighting a tremendous supporting cast. And that's just on offense. Their pitching staff is loaded with potential aces past (Walker Buehler, James Paxton), present (Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto) and future (Gavin Stone, Landon Knack).
That said, the Dodgers could use some reinforcements. As the July 20 trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers could turn Los Angeles into an epicenter of baseball transaction activity.
The Dodgers have been linked to several All-Star level players in trade rumors, and the possibility of acquiring one in the near future is gaining momentum. One that could potentially light up the trade discussions in the coming weeks: Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette could be on the trading block, and many teams, including the Dodgers, will be gunning for his talents. However, due to his age (26) and talent, his asking price could be a lot. A trade for Bichette could be out of the Dodgers' price range, or maybe not. Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain shared a trade proposal by one of the listeners in his latest trade rumors episode. The trade proposal for Bichette includes Gavin Lux, Dalton Rushing, and Payton Martin.
McKain added that if the Dodgers were to extend Bichette long-term and were ready to move off Lux, this deal would be a no-brainer.
The Dodgers are currently using Betts as their everyday shortstop, and while the club remains bullish on him, it's clear they need depth at that position and their lineup.
A potential trade for Bichette would keep the Dodgers' plan in play for Betts, moving him to second base, where they initially moved him this past offseason. The Dodgers have the pieces to make a trade; however, it's unclear what type of package the Blue Jays would want in return.
The good news about a potential trade is that Bichette is young, under team control until 2026, and would immediately boost the Dodgers' lineup.
Although Bichette is having a down year, batting .236 with four home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 runs, his track record speaks for itself. His numbers in 2024 are no indication of the player he has shown to be and will continue to be with a good team behind him.