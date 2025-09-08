One Insider Boldly Predicts Dodgers Will Surpass Brewers for MLB's Best Record
In ESPN's September 2025 baseball predictions, one insider had a surprising take on who would finish with the best record in baseball.
Of the 16 MLB experts polled, one voted the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish with the most regular season wins in 2025. A total of 14 of the 16 experts voted the Milwaukee Brewers — who currently hold the best record in MLB — and one voted for the Detroit Tigers.
The Brewers are rolling over the NL Central despite competing against an 81-60 Chicago Cubs team. They have won 87 games so far this season, placing them 5.5 games ahead of the Cubs and nine wins better than the defending World Series champions.
The Dodgers and Brewers have already met for the final time in the regular season, and the Dodgers dropped all six of their matchups against the Brew Crew in July.
While the Dodgers are quite a ways away from the Brewers in terms of record, they have one of the easiest remaining schedules by win percentage, ranking as the fourth easiest with games still to play against the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers could very well capitalize on those games and turn up for bigger games against the Phillies and Mariners (as they have all season) and find their way back to the top with the Brewers.
With the Dodgers recent results, however, the chances of that happening seem somewhat slim.
The Dodgers have lost six of their last seven games, all of which came against teams below .500, and threw away a nine game lead in the NL West, allowing the San Diego Padres — who are having a similarly awful run of form — to make their way back into the race.
If the Dodgers are to catch the Brewers, they'll need to start performing in the games they should be winning rather than dropping series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Injuries have not helped the defending champions' effort as catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing are both sidelined. Though, Smith is expected to return in the coming days.
The Dodgers will look to secure a win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the series finale of a three-game road series.
