Padres Labeled Best Team in NL West Over Dodgers by National Outlet
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 14-6 start which, despite being the second-most wins in all of baseball, is only good for second place in their division.
L.A. isn't used to spending much time anywhere in the division that isn't the top given 11 of the last 12 NL West titles have belonged to the Dodgers.
However, according to Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras, the San Diego Padres are the best team in the division.
Given their league-best 15-4 record, the Friars have certainly done their part in earning this title, but it is definitely a surprise given the difference in each team's offseasons.
The Dodgers were certainly making the biggest splash since winning the World Series signing Cy Young award-winners, international phenoms desired by the rest of the league, and acquiring key veterans to fill in gaps — especially in the pitching roster. Conversely, the Padres seemed to have done the opposite.
San Diego made their share of offseason moves, but waited until the later stages of the spring before a majority of their acquisitions. To the casual fan, one may only see the subtractions from the team that lost to the Dodgers last October, but upon closer inspection, the Padres filled most of the flaws needing attention.
The other side of the coin for L.A., is something that has bothered them for almost the entirety of their title run: Pitching injuries. There are currently 12 Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, plus fans have yet to see Shohei Ohtani pitch in a Dodgers uniform.
There is certainly star power waiting in the wings for L.A., but it is concerning to be so close to a path that the team went down just one season prior.
At the end of the day, it's still only April and the regular season is long. Fans may still be anxious seeing the sheer amount of talent on the IL, but the process of getting to October is ultimately how the Dodgers will win October.
