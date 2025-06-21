Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Calls Out Dodgers Fans
If there was any question whether there was bad blood between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the wild events of Thursday night's series finale cemented the heated rivalry.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Jack Little in the top of the ninth inning. Benches cleared as tensions reached an all-time high between the National League West rivals.
Padres manager Mike Shildt ran out on the field and began yelling toward the Dodgers dugout, specifically at Dave Roberts. The Dodgers skipper proceeded to meet Shildt on the field and even appeared to shove him.
Both managers were ejected following the chaos.
Tatis had been hit by a pitch just two days prior on Tuesday. The right fielder revealed Dodgers fans cheered when he was plunked with a 95 mph fastball.
“Everybody knows Dodgers fans,” Tatis said. “It’s part of the circus.”
Tatis has never been afraid to call out Dodgers fans. In fact, the Padres star chose to mock the crowd at Chavez Ravine during the National League Division Series.
The Padres handed the Dodgers an absolute beatdown in Game 2 of the NLDS, which seemed like an indication L.A. was headed for another first-round exit. As if the 10-2 final score wasn't heartbreaking enough, Tatis and Jurickson Profar took things to the next level as they openly mocked Dodgers fans.
Profar managed to fool an entire stadium when he robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, but didn't show the ball in his glove for a few seconds.
Tatis blew kisses to the Dodgers Stadium crowd and stuck his tongue out toward them. The Padres star was ironically also plunked by a fastball in Game 2 from former Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty.
This may be why Tatis doesn't enjoy playing at Dodger Stadium.
“I just don’t like it,” he said. “I don’t like it at all.”
For Dodgers fans, it appears the feeling it mutual.
