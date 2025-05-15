Recently-Released Dodgers Veteran Joins NL Powerhouse
Eddie Rosario's time with the Dodgers just became an even more minor footnote in his 2025 season.
The Milwaukee Brewers signed Rosario, who was cut by the Dodgers after only two games in April, to a minor league contract Wednesday. As first noted on Twitter/X by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers assigned Rosario to their Triple-A Nashville affiliate.
A minor league contract doesn't guarantee the Dodgers will see Rosario later this season, but it doesn't rule it out either. The Dodgers visit the Brewers July 7-9, just before the All-Star break, and host Milwaukee afterward (July 18-20 at Dodger Stadium).
The Dodgers signed Rosario to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training in February. He went 4 for 26 (.154) with two home runs and five RBIs in the Cactus League, and was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the regular season.
Rosario played 14 games with the Dodgers' top farm team, slashing .339/.406/.542 to earn the promotion when Shohei Ohtani left the team for the birth of his daughter.
Rosario, 33, filled in while Ohtani was on paternity leave, going 1 for 4 with a single in his two appearances. He was designated for assignment when Ohtani returned, then signed with the Braves three days after being released by the Dodgers.
Atlanta cut Rosario earlier in May to make room for another former Dodger — utility player Luke Williams. The Brewers are Rosario's third organization in less than a month.
The veteran outfielder, who's 1 for 8 this season in five games with the Braves and Dodgers, will try to use his time in Nashville as a springboard for a third MLB stint this season.
Rosario won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021 and was named Most Valuable Player of that year's NL Championship Series — when the Braves eliminated the Dodgers en route to the championship.
Rosario debuted with the Minnesota Twins in 2015. Over six seasons in Minneapolis, he collected votes for the Rookie of the Year and American League MVP awards, and played 697 games.
Granted free agency after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Rosario has enjoyed stints with the Guardians, Braves, Nationals and Dodgers over the last five seasons.
In parts of 11 seasons, Rosario has slashed .261/.298/.449 with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs. Highlighted by his 2021 NLCS performance, Rosario is a career .296 in 30 postseason games.
