Shohei Ohtani Hit in Leg By Line Drive in Scary Moment for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was hit in the leg by a 93.7 mph comebacker line drive in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.
Ohtani began limping around after the play but convinced the Dodgers to allow him to stay in the game. Nevertheless, it was a scary scene for the Dodgers, who can't afford to lose their $700 million man for any period of time as they remain in a pennant race with the San Diego Padres.
Here's a video of the play:
Ohtani stayed in the game and finished pitching in the fourth inning. All in all, he allowed five earned runs across the four innings of work in what was his worst start of the season.
The Dodgers' main concern, however, is Ohtani's health following the play.
Ohtani being able to stay in the game and finish off the fourth inning is a great sign. The Dodgers appeared to avoid the worst in regards to a potential injury. However, it definitely put a scare through just about everyone in the Dodgers organization as their leadoff hitter and starting pitcher was struck by a line drive.
Ohtani was able to stay in the game as the designated hitter, too, shutting down any immediate fears about a serious injury. He walked in his first plate appearance after the injury scare.
Ohtani was already scheduled to miss Thursday's game, so it appears he'll finish out Wednesday's game and then make his next appearance on Friday in the team's series opener against the Padres at Petco Park.
Shohei Ohtani Struggles in Second Consecutive Start
Ohtani struggled in his second consecutive start on Wednesday, allowing five earned runs across four innings of work. He allowed tons of contact, as the Rockies had nine hits against Ohtani with just three strikeouts.
Ohtani's pitching performance was his worst of the season, and is his second straight rough outing.
Last week against the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani pitched a season-high 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
