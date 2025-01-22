Shohei Ohtani Knew Dodgers Signed Roki Sasaki Before Seemingly Anyone Else
The Los Angeles Dodgers won one of the most unprecedented offseason chases in MLB history.
Since the 23-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki was posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball team — the Chiba Lotte Marines — in early December, 20 teams initially showed interest in the right-hander.
The interested teams had good reason to do so as well. With his youth, proven talent, and limitless potential — not to mention he would be a bargain minor league signing due to his age — Sasaki was the crown jewel of the MLB offseason.
Sasaki and agent Joel Wolfe fielded the first round of interviews from a neutral location, Wolfe's office at Wasserman Sports Agency, where no current players were allowed to join.
Part of why this free agency chase was so unprecedented is that it was the opposite of how the Dodgers are usually able to operate.
Since Sasaki was under 25 years old and had less than six years of professional baseball experience, each team was limited to their international bonus pool ranging from a little over $5 million to $7.5 million.
By the time the Dodgers were named one of the final three teams in contention, they had a league-low $5.1 million in their pool.
Another aspect to the Sasaki saga was the 'unspecified homework assignment' he assigned teams. As the details have been revealed since Sasaki's decision, each team was instructed to find out why Sasaki's fastball was losing velocity last season.
Although hampered by financial restrictions, and reportedly outbid by a $10 million offer from the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers still had the edge.
Assuming they aced the pitching-related homework assignment thanks to magician pitching coach Mark Prior, they moved on to be permitted a second interview. The second round of interviews allowed players to be present.
The second round took place at Dodgers co-owner Peter Guber's Bel Air home. He not only invited former MVPs like Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts, but a sushi chef to prepare dinner.
The players got comfortable and even shared a personalized video of more Dodgers not in attendance speaking to how welcomed Sasaki would feel in the clubhouse.
Before the news broke via Sasaki's Instagram account that he was choosing the Dodgers, Ohtani already knew the decision.
In fact, the reigning NL MVP texted the Dodgers executives with three words confirming they landed the phenom, before his agent was even able to let other teams know about his client's decision.
"We got him," Ohtani wrote via text.
Sasaki ended last season in Japan with a record of 10-5, an ERA of 2.35, and 129 strikeouts to only 32 walks.
He joins a rotation of Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, World Baseball Classic teammates Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin in 2025.