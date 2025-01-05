Shohei Ohtani Recruited Hyeseong Kim to Dodgers: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another dimension to the team by signing Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim, but it wouldn't have been possible without the recruiting of Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani reportedly met with Kim in Los Angeles and "gave him a lot of advice" throughout his free agent process. It's understandably hard to decline an offer from the reigning World Series Champion Dodgers, especially when their three-time MVP takes the time to meet with you.
The arrival of Kim gives the Dodgers a versatile infielder who can play all over the diamond, but he did win three Gold Gloves at second base and shortstop in the KBO. With the Kiwoom Heroes in 2024, Kim slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs, 75 runs batted in, and an OPS OF .841. The 2024 campaign was the best season of Kim's eight-year career in the KBO.
“We’re really excited to add him into the mix. We’re talking about a double-plus runner, a really good defender in multiple spots, and some real upside with the bat,” general manager Brandon Gomes said Friday to SNLA’s Kirsten Watson.
The Dodgers got to see Kim compete live and in person when the team traveled to Korea for the Seoul Series against the Padres. After the Dodgers played against Kim, manager Dave Roberts mentioned the team's scouts were impressed with the second baseman, Kim.
Nine months later, Kim is a Dodger. Gomes also explained how Kim impressed the Dodgers last year.
“Our scouts had flagged that he was potentially going to be posted this year. I think there was that dynamic athlete and explosiveness that he showed in that game against us that really stood out,” Gomes said. “When you’re able to add somebody with that type of athleticism and that tool package its something that we’re really excited about.”
The Dodgers reportedly plan to use Kim in a super utility role, but given he won a Gold Glove at second base, he could certainly take the starting job from Gavin Lux. However, Gomes said the Dodgers will make final decisions on the lineup closer to when the season begins.
“I think we’ll see how things play out and progress and continue to have those conversations,” Gomes said.
