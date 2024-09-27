Shohei Ohtani's Dog, Wife Join Him On The Field For Postgame Celebration
The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani did something he'd never accomplished in seven major league seasons Thursday. The Dodgers' 11th National League West title in the last 12 seasons was Ohtani's first since he played in Japan.
Who better to join him on the field for the postgame celebration than his wife and Man's Best Friend?
When Ohtani rejoiced in the Dodgers' division title on the field after beating the San Diego Padres, his wife, Mamiko, and his dog, Decoy were there.
The moment was a lifetime in the making.
“This is something that I know Shohei’s dreamed about ever since he was a young kid," Roberts said in the Dodgers' clubhouse after their 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres clinched their 11th National League West title in the last 12 years. "Now he’s living it, right now in real time. He’s put on a show in the last couple weeks. What a year he’s having. We’re going to ride that horse, that thoroughbred to the championship.”
Later, back in the clubhouse, the champagne poured freely as players celebrated in the clubhouse and on the field.
With liquor flying, Ohtani was among few players in the clubhouse who opted not to wear protective goggles.
“It stung a little bit in my eyes," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, "but hopefully it wouldn’t cause too much damage.”
In the Dodgers' division-title-clinching, 7-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday, Ohtani achieved a feat no major league player has accomplished since 2001. As noted by Sarah Langs of MLB, Ohtani became the first player with 400 or more total bases in a single season since Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Luis Gonzalez and Todd Helton 23 years ago.
Ohtani has been delivering for the Dodgers all year long in his first season since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract. Thursday, he drove in the go-ahead run during the Dodgers' 5-run, seventh-inning rally to ensure the win.
Ohtani practically locked up the National League MVP award on Sept. 19 in Miami. In the Dodgers' 20-4 win over the Marlins, Ohtani delivered one of the best individual games in major league history by going 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
In the process, Ohtani became the first player known to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season in major league history.