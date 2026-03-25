Dino Ebel Roasts Son for Hitting Home Run Against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel kept with the now-annual tradition of being mic'd up during the SportsNet LA broadcast for the final game of Spring Training on Tuesday night.

Ebel interacted with Dodgers broadcasters Stephen Nelson and Eric Karros, bringing insight and entertainment during a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Brady Ebel did not impress his dad

Among the topics Ebel discussed with Nelson and Karros was his son, Brady Ebel, a prospect within the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Brady got an opportunity to play against the Dodgers on March 16 and made the most of it by hitting an opposite-field home run.

The homer was the first of Ebel's professional career, but his father unfortunately was not present at Camelback Ranch to witness it due to already having joined Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. Not that he viewed it as having much significance anyhow.

"No, no, no. Practice homer," Dino Ebel quipped when asked by Nelson if the home run ball had been retrieved and gifted to him. "I was in Miami, we had just finished a workout, I get back to the hotel, I turn on the MLB channel and there it is. The Dodgers versus the Brewers.

First-round pick Brady Ebel, son of Dodgers 3B coach Dino Ebel, just homered against his dad's team ❕ pic.twitter.com/trVAIKcZhF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 16, 2026

"It's 7-0, we're winning and I'm like, 'OK, this game is going pretty good. Maybe Brady is going to get a chance to get an at-bat or two. All of a sudden they put on a 10 spot, and we're losing 10-7. And then the network switches over to another game on the East Coast, so I didn't get to watch it.

"The next thing I knew, everybody is texting me, saying, 'Your son just went deep.' That was pretty cool."

Brady also appeared in a Cactus League game agains the Dodgers on March 9, but he did not collect a hit in his lone at-bat. Overall, the Brewers' first-round pick (No. 32 overall) from the 2025 MLB Draft played in nine games this spring.

Later in the SportsNet LA telecast, Nelson relayed a question submitted by Brady, asking if his father believes he or Trey Ebel was the better player.

"That's good," Dino Ebel began. "Hey, if he asks that question, I'm going to go with his little brother Trey."

Ebel is entering his eighth season on the Dodgers coaching staff. In addition to his duties as third base coach, he works with the team's outfielders.