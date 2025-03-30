Inside The Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch for Dodgers Anytime Soon, Per Latest Update

Gabe Smallson

Mar 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) warms up before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 5-0 to start the regular season.

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series, a dominant sweep of the Detroit Tigers to open up the North American leg of the season brought even more excitement to a rabid fan base.

With all these positives to start the season, there are a few negative updates on the pitching end of things.

After the 2024 season, Dodgers fans should be no strangers to pitching injuries, but as for the pitching recovery of Shohei Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts provided a troubling update after Ohtani's bullpen session on Saturday.

“It’s going to be awhile,” Roberts said. “I think you start with the natural progression of a bullpen. You’ve got to kind of mix in different pitches to then face hitters again. It’s a start. I don’t have a timeline. I don’t think anyone does. We’re a ways away.”

At this point in the season, L.A. has the luxury of being able to very slowly ramp up Ohtani's throwing. There are some new names in the rotation including Cy Young award winners and international phenoms, as well as formidable bullpen arms to round out the pitching staff.

This spring, all systems were a go with the three-time MVP returning from a UCL surgery, but in late February, his throwing progressions were halted so he could prepare for his role as designated hitter this season.

Roberts spoke on the state of the ball club even without a clear sign of when Ohtani will return to the mound.

“I think we’re still a very good club with him as (only) a DH,” Roberts said. “We still want him to pitch. He wants to pitch. I think he can handle it. He’s done it in the past. I think the question is how much do we need him right now and I think we’ve answered that. His health is paramount, most important. So whenever that time is and his buildup reaches its full maturation, he’ll pitch for us.”

Whatever is needed to not just preserve the health of the two-way star, but to best position him to play at the highest level in October — whether it be pitching as well as slugging — is the course of action the Dodgers must take with the reigning MVP.

