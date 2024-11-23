Should the Dodgers Consider This Blockbuster Trade Involving Gavin Lux?
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be busy this winter after winning their second World Series in five years.
After spending $1 billion last winter, the Dodgers may not plan on spending a massive amount on free agents again, but they do have to create some room on the roster which could come via trades.
The Dodgers have made a few minor league moves and recently met with Juan Soto, but the biggest news of the offseason came from general manager Brandon Gomes when he announced Mookie Betts would return to the infield in 2025.
Betts is no stranger to the infield. He entered last season as the team’s starting second baseman and was moved to shortstop with Gavin Lux struggled to find his footing after ACL surgery. Betts was handed the starting shortstop gig and ran with it until he fractured his hand.
Upon his return from the injured list, Betts went back to right field. Although the Dodgers’ lineup appears strongest with Betts in right field, the three-time World Series champion has expressed a clear desire to return to the infield. As a result, the team plans to honor his request.
This announcement gave Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras an idea.
Because of the logjam in the middle infield and the unlikelihood of Betts returning to shortstop, Lux will most likely be out of a job.
"While the Dodgers would love to keep Lux, a homegrown talent and former first-round pick who came into his own last year, the team also has bigger offensive needs in the outfield, and tons of needs on the pitching side of things," Camras wrote. "Thus, Lux is a perfect trade candidate.
"While Lux could very well headline a package for All-Star ace Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox, who are looking for position players, there’s another trade that makes even more sense for Lux and the Dodgers. Lux should headline a package to the Milwaukee Brewers for two-time All-Star right-handed reliever Devin Williams, who’s entering his final year of team control and is a prime candidate to be moved."
Camras presents the full trade as the following:
Dodgers receive: Right-handed pitcher Devin Williams
Brewers receive: Infielder Gavin Lux, right-handed pitching Peter Heubeck, right-handed pitching prospect Payton Martin
Of all the trade proposals presented this offseason, this one from Camras makes the most sense and is one the Dodgers should consider. The Dodgers get a bullpen arm to replace retiring reliever Daniel Hudson and the Brewers receive a Wisconsin native in Lux.
For more of Camras' reasoning on Dodgers Nation, click here.