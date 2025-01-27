Tanner Scott's Expected Role for Dodgers Revealed by Front Office
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott, the biggest question was would he be the team's closer for next season.
Scott has 54 saves over the past three seasons and was an All-Star closer with the Miami Marlins. But the Dodgers also have other options in their bullpen including Blake Treinen. The veteran was re-signed earlier this winter after an undeniably strong performance in 2024. But the Dodgers' options don't end with just Scott and Treinen.
The Dodgers could also use Evan Phillips, Brudar Graterol, or Alex Vesia as their closer.
Last week, general manager Brandon Gomes revealed how the Dodgers planned to use Scott in 2025.
“I think Tanner is going to get a ton of opportunities to close games,” Gomes said at Scott's introductory press conference. “But the biggest thing is how it fits together to handle the back end. I think the main focus will be how best do we put that bullpen together down the stretch for Doc to figure out how he’s going to deploy guys.”
Based on Gomes' comments, the Dodgers will likely manage their late-game bullpen based off matchups rather than having a dedicated closer. The Dodgers chose to do this last season as well.
Scott certainly has the resume to be the Dodgers' undisputed closer, however. He most notably struck out Shohei Ohtani four times over the course of the NLDS just three months ago.
“Obviously our pitching group was incredibly excited when they found out the news about Tanner joining us,” Gomes said. “But I do think what was even more impressive and speaks volumes to Tanner is that I think our hitting group was equally as giddy not having to game plan for him and face him.”
Nonetheless, Scott doesn't care whether he gets the title of closer or not. He shares the same goal as every other guy in the clubhouse—to win.
“They keep adding guys,” Scott said Thursday. “It’s awesome to see, and I’m glad to be a part of it. … I just want to win.”
When Gomes was asked about the defending champions continuously adding talent as if they hadn't just won the World Series, he had a simple answer.
“We’re solely focused on, how do we make our team better?” Gomes said. “And give back to the fans who have done nothing but come out to see us.”
“The goal is to win every single year.”
