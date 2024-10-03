Unbelievable Story on How Dodgers Pitching Staff Turned Around Reliever's Career
Months before Anthony Banda struck a paper towel dispenser out of frustration in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse, he found himself at a significant crossroads in his career.
This past winter, Banda seriously contemplated retirement, feeling disillusioned after years of struggles. To clear his head, he took a month off from throwing, a decision that would prove pivotal in his journey.
During his break, Banda volunteered as a coach at his nephew’s high school team. This experience reignited his passion for baseball and helped him rediscover the joy of the game, allowing him to throw hard once more. By May, he was back in the professional ranks, signed and subsequently traded, marking a fresh start in his career.
As the Dodgers gear up for the National League Division Series, Banda has emerged as a valuable member of the bullpen, showcasing a significant transformation.
Notably, he has incorporated a pitch he had never thrown before joining the Dodgers—his slider.
"That," Banda told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, "is the beauty of baseball."
Since joining the Dodgers’ bullpen in May, Banda has put up impressive numbers, posting a 3.08 ERA over 49 and two-thirds innings. His fastball remains formidable, reminiscent of his days as a top prospect with the Arizona Diamondbacks and his significant return for the Tampa Bay Rays.
However, brief stints with teams like the Mets, Pirates, Blue Jays, Yankees, and Nationals had taken a toll on him, leaving Banda searching for stability.
The change of scenery proved beneficial, particularly in developing his new slider. Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness identified Banda's unconventional grip on the pitch, which involved using only three fingers on the ball.
He offered Banda a straightforward suggestion: use a “spike” grip, where the nail of his index finger digs into the seam to enhance the pitch's movement and spin. The instruction was simple—aim for the center, throw it like a fastball, and let it rip.
“It hooked right away,” Banda said.
“It was like a ‘thank you’ moment. I went through, what, 11 organizations? And no one could find that for me. He did it within 24 hours.”
According to Ardaya, Banda has thrown the slider approximately 28.2 percent of the time, and hitters have managed to hit just .154 against it, demonstrating its effectiveness and minimal damage incurred.
Banda's journey from volunteering with his nephew's high school baseball team to making a significant impact in Major League Baseball's postseason is remarkable.
The dream of competing for a World Series championship is now more tangible than ever.
“That’s what I’ve always dreamed of,” Banda said. “To see the team that I’m on win the World Series, that’s what we play the game for.
He concluded with a glimpse into the emotions that winning would bring him, saying, “At the end of it all, when we get there and we do it, you’ll probably see some happy tears or something. I don’t know what I’m going to feel, but at the end of it all, I know that it’s been a hell of a ride.”