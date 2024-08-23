Veteran Elects Free Agency After Being Designated For Assignment By Dodgers
Nick Ahmed has chosen free agency after clearing outright waivers, according to the MLB.com transaction log.
The Dodgers designated the veteran shortstop for assignment on Monday.
Ahmed joined the Dodgers a month ago when Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas were sidelined, providing defensive insurance as a former Gold Glove winner. He was added directly to the major league roster, starting 14 games at shortstop in their absence.
While Ahmed continued to deliver strong defense, his offensive output was limited. Despite hitting a go-ahead home run against his former team, the San Francisco Giants, early in his Dodgers stint, he ended up batting just .229/.245/.292 over 49 plate appearances.
Over his time with both San Francisco and Los Angeles this season, Ahmed has posted a .232/.271/.300 slash line across 221 plate appearances.
Ahmed initially signed a minor league deal with the Giants prior to the season, but was released on July 10 after producing a .232/.278/.303 batting line with one home run in 172 major league plate appearances.
The 34-year-old spent the following two weeks at his home in Arizona, staying in shape and waiting for another opportunity.
Though never known for his bat, his struggles at the plate have become more pronounced over the past two seasons.
Despite his defensive prowess, which earned him two Gold Gloves, Ahmed’s lack of offensive production has led to him being waived by three teams — Arizona, San Francisco, and Los Angeles — over the last two years.
Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2011 draft, Ahmed spent nearly his entire career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 888 games from 2014-23, he compiled a .234/.288/.376 slash line with 70 home runs, with his greatest value coming from his defense.
Notably, the D-backs released Ahmed with just three weeks left in the 2023 regular season, leaving him out of the team’s remarkable run to the World Series.
Ahmed is now free to pursue a third team for the 2024 season. If he signs with another club before Sept. 1, he will be eligible for postseason play with that team.