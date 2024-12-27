Walker Buehler Breaks Silence With Message to Dodgers Fans Following Red Sox Signing
Walker Buehler will always be a Los Angeles Dodgers legend after dealing the final blow to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series securing the final three outs in the ninth inning.
Because of what he accomplished throughout the postseason, many fans might have purchased his jersey for holiday gifts for themselves or family/friends.
Read more: The Dodgers Seemingly Could Have Easily Brought Back Walker Buehler
However, days before the holidays began, Buehler signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox and broke his silence with a social media post that has since been deleted. Dodgers Nation included the original post in a graphic before it disappeared.
“The No. 21 Dodgers unis you guys got today are still cool! I'm gonna wear a different one next year but I appreciate y’all rockin em nonetheless!” Buehler posted to X.
Buehler's move to Boston isn’t official yet, so he’s likely holding off on sharing a formal farewell to Los Angeles. However, on Wednesday, as fans shared photos of their holiday gifts, he made it clear that his jerseys would still be meaningful to wear, regardless of where he plays next season.
No. 21 is available in Boston, so Buehler will be able to maintain jersey consistency once his Red Sox contract is finalized.
The Dodgers had the opportunity to offer Buehler a $21.05 million qualifying offer but opted not to. His deal with Boston is reportedly worth that much and is pending a physical.
Buehler is coming off the worst regular season of his career, posting a 5.38 ERA over 16 starts, with advanced metrics offering little optimism. During the World Series celebration, he joked about thinking he might get released at one point during the summer.
Midseason, he stepped away from the team entirely, training at a private facility in Florida to regroup after struggling to regain his form. Despite the challenges, everything finally clicked when it mattered most.
In the 2024 postseason, Buehler delivered 15 innings with a 3.60 ERA, shutting out opponents over his final 13 frames. His fastball regained its signature life, missing bats with ease, while his curveball regained its sharp edge. He also introduced a sweeper that became a key weapon in his arsenal.
The dominant Buehler that the Dodgers were used to seeing reappeared under the brighest lights which is what led the Red Sox to offering him a little more than $21 million for one year.