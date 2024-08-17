Watch Dodgers' Newly Minted Top-100 Prospect Hit Monster Home Run
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Alex Freeland hit a 462-foot home run in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 10-8 win over Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Freeland hit the leadoff homer to kick off the first inning, in what turned out to be the longest home run of any OKC player this season.
The home run comes at a momentous time for Freeland, who was recently promoted to Triple-A for the first time. Not only was Freeland promoted to Triple-A recently, but he was also named to MLB.com's midseason top 100 prospects list for the first time. Freeland came in at No. 79 in his debut on the list and is now the No. 4 overall prospect on the Dodgers, per MLB.com.
Only center/first baseman Dalton Rushing (No. 1), outfielder Josue De Paula (No. 2), and pitcher River Ryan (No. 3) rank ahead of Freeland on the Dodgers, according to MLB.com's list. Of the three ahead of Freeland, only Ryan has made his debut.
He started four games for the Dodgers with a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts but is out for the season with a UCL strain and is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Freeland was the Dodgers' third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Central Florida. He began his minor league career at the rookie level in 2022, hitting .313 with three home runs and six RBIs in eight games.
Following the rookie season, Freeland spent the entire 2023 season in High-A Great Lakes. He slashed .240/.345/.362 with 94 hits, 58 runs, nine home runs, and 57 RBIs over 106 games.
Freeland returned to High-A to begin the 2024 season, slashing .346/.518/.593 with 28 hits, 18 runs, two home runs, and 21 RBIs in 23 games this season. He was promoted to Double-A, spending the majority of this season in Tulsa. He slashed .245/.370/.422 with 69 hits, 59 runs, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs over 74 games.
Freeland made his Triple-A debut less than 10 days ago on Aug. 6, recording one walk and one walk in his debut. One week later, he hit his first Triple-A home run. Through just eight games, Freeland has bat .250 with eight hits, five runs, the 462-foot home run, and two RBIs.
If Freeland can continue on his current trajectory, he could be a strong contender to make his MLB debut next season, The Dodgers do not have a long-term answer at shortstop with Miguel Rojas' career winding down, which will bode well in Freeland's favor.