When Will Shohei Ohtani Debut in Dodgers Spring Training Games?
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed superstar Shohei Ohtani will make his Cactus League debut as a designated hitter at the end of next week. Ohtani is scheduled to take live batting practice during the Dodgers' workout Sunday.
Ohtani will not pitch for the Dodgers in Cactus League play, as he is expected to make his two-way debut with L.A. in April. Although he isn't set to return as a two-way player for a few months, Ohtani has thrown multiple bullpen sessions.
On Saturday, Ohtani threw 25 pitches in his bullpen session, which was an increase from 14 pitches and 21 pitches in the first two bullpens. The reigning NL MVP threw all fastballs of some variety, a two-seam, four-seam or cutter in his most recent session.
Ohtani is making a key change in his pitching mechanics this spring, and will make his pitching debut using a new technique.
“As part of being a baseball player, I do want to explore different options, different avenues, to see if I could grow as a player,” he said. “I do that on the pitching side as well as as a hitter.”
The Dodgers star has mostly pitched out of a full windup this spring. Ohtani said his plan is to implement the windup when he’s pitching in games this season.
“That’s my plan,” he said. “With increasing the intensity, I do want to see how the body responds, how I respond to it. As of now, that’s the plan.”
Much like Ohtani's presence in the lineup, his presence in the rotation will be evident immediately. The Dodgers are expected to go from a five-man to a six-man rotation once Ohtani returns.
“I’ve seen him throw a handful of bullpens (while rehabbing last year)," Roberts said. “But to see him out here in spring training alongside the other pitchers, to see him just as a pitcher in that particular moment, was a reality check for me. It was kind of different seeing him in that context. Seeing other pitchers watch him and ‘dap’ him up after his ’pen was good to see.”
