When Will Tommy Edman Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Answers
Los Angeles Dodgers star Tommy Edman is expected to miss minimal time on the injured list, per manager Dave Roberts.
More news: Dodgers Are 'Frustrated' With Tyler Glasnow's Constant Injuries
Edman was placed on the IL with right ankle inflammation last weekend. Ahead of this past Friday's series opener with the Atlanta Braves, Edman said his ankle was feeling "much better" than previous days.
The utility man had not played since last Tuesday's win over the Miami Marlins. However, he was expected to return during the series in Atlanta.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers chose to give Edman ample time to recover with an IL stint and recalled infielder Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers star could technically return as soon as Saturday during the team's road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which begins on Thursday. However, Roberts said it's more likely he returns after the series in Arizona. Roberts also said the Dodgers planned on keeping Kim in the big leagues after Edman's return.
Kim, 26, signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason. He joined the Dodgers with four Gold Glove awards from the KBO at both shortstop and second base.
The signing of Kim was important, given the Dodgers opted to trade Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds. However, the former KBO infielder struggled at the plate this spring, which put his spot on the Opening Day roster in doubt.
Edman's injury opened the door for Kim, who has looked great in his first three career starts for L.A., recording five hits and driving in two runs.
The absence of Edman from the lineup is certainly evident as he is one of the Dodgers' most productive hitters this season. Edman is slashing .252/.295/.523 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs on the season.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.