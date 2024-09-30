Who Gets Ball For Game 1? Dodgers' Dave Roberts Weighs In
After a 2-1 win against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will return home and await the winner of a Wild Card series before beginning their trek toward the World Series.
The Dodgers haven't finalized their NL Division Series pitching rotation yet, but manager Dave Roberts said his guess right now is that Jack Flaherty would likely get Game 1, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
Since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline, Flaherty is 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 10 starts. Between the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers this season, Flaherty is 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts.
Injuries to the starting rotation have left the Dodgers with limited options for the postseason. Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Gavin Stone are all done for the season with an unlikely chance of healing in time for the postseason.
Kershaw isn't giving up hope that he returns at some point.
“There is only a percentage that I can throw without other stuff starting to bother me because I’m throwing differently,” said Kershaw, who went on the injured list on Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. “Whenever my toe feels better, I’m confident I’ll be good. But other stuff pops up when I’m not throwing normally. It’s not a big deal. There is just a (certain) percentage that I can throw right now.”
The former Cy Young Award winner has been assured that he doesn't need surgery.
“It’s something that takes time I guess, which is the worst thing because I’m not good at that,” Kershaw said. “My arm, I’m keeping it going the best I can. I really think when my toe is better, I will be ready to pitch. I need to get close to 100 percent so I can throw.”
Roberts wouldn’t confirm the order but Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Landon Knack will start for the Dodgers in the best-of-five series.
However, the Dodgers could use Anthony Banda as a starter with Landon Knack in long relief similar to Sunday's game against the Rockies.
The other thought for a NLDS appearance was Tony Gonsolin but he has been ruled out as well.
However, Gonsolin will stay in Arizona and “stay hot," per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
“Unless something really unforeseen happens, I don’t see that happening,” Roberts said.
First baseman Freddie Freeman (sprained ankle), infielder Miguel Rojas (adductor strain), and starting pitchers Flaherty and Buehler were absent from the trip to Colorado. Both Freeman and Rojas are expected to be available when the Dodgers begin their NLDS on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Dodger Stadium.