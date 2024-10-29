Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Whether He Will Need to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder
Shohei Ohtani was "adamant" about playing in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.
Just two days after suffering a left shoulder subluxation while sliding into second base during a stolen-base attempt in the seventh inning of Game 2, Ohtani cleared all tests, as confirmed by manager Dave Roberts.
Imaging results showed no additional structural damage, and Ohtani made his presence felt immediately by leading off Game 3 with a four-pitch walk, eventually scoring the first run on a two-run home run by Freddie Freeman.
“He was very adamant that he was going to play,” Roberts said. “I watched him take swings last night in the cage, looked really good, strong, ball was coming off the bat. I think there was more uncertainty in all of our minds, but in his mind from Day 1 – from Saturday evening – he was going to play.”
Although initial assessments of Ohtani's injury — a partial shoulder dislocation — were promising, there were legitimate concerns within the Dodgers organization about whether the superstar slugger could continue participating in the Fall Classic. Additionally, there were worries that he might need another offseason surgery.
"I don't know," Roberts said when asked about a potential procedure on Ohtani's left shoulder. "I'm hoping it heals on its own and will be an afterthought, but I don't know."
Ohtani was asked on Monday after Game 3.
"I haven't had further conversations about the future plan," Ohtani said. "I think it's something that's going to happen after the season is over, do additional testing. But in terms of how I feel now, I don't think so."
Roberts revealed that Ohtani's shoulder had to be popped back into place before he could undergo testing on Saturday night. Thankfully, those tests confirmed the injury was limited to the anticipated subluxation, leading Roberts to express that the Dodgers felt “very fortunate.” As long as there isn’t any aggravation of the injury, the team expects Ohtani to be available for the duration of the World Series.
However, Roberts plans to check in on Ohtani daily to monitor his condition.
“Obviously, there's some discomfort,” Roberts acknowledged. “It's a subluxation. It's per an individual's tolerance. Some swings were fine; some swings were a little uncomfortable. But I think, for me, it was more [that] we didn't feel he was going to be compromised – and he was going to play.”
Ohtani, who signed a monumental 10-year, $700 million deal in free agency last offseason, is an undeniable force at the plate, making his presence in the Dodgers' lineup crucial. While he also provides significant value on the basepaths, that contribution is secondary to his offensive prowess.