2 Dodgers Execs Who Could Be Poached by Other Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers unquestionably sit atop the Major League Baseball totem pole when it comes to effectiveness as an organization.

From sheer competency to shrewd transactional prowess, this entity has set the standard that all other teams aspire to enjoy.

As such, it’s not all that surprising to see other organizations try and poach coaches or front office members from Los Angeles.

Robert Murray of FanSided recently penned an article looking at 16 of the fast-rising executives across the sport. With various vacancies currently open, and others expected to be opened, two members of the Dodgers’ front office brass were bandied about.

Murray specifically riffed on general manager Brandon Gomes and vice president of player development Will Rhymes as those who could be poached by other teams.

“While other teams would surely love to hire Gomes away from the , would he actually want to leave? Gomes, the Dodgers’ general manager, and Andrew Friedman have built the best roster in baseball history and are attempting to three-peat as World Series champions," Murray wrote. "He was considered for the New York Mets’ job before being promoted to general manager in 2021. Still, with his success and track record, it would hardly be a surprise to see big market teams attempt to pry him out of Los Angeles. But such a scenario feels quite unlikely."

“Rhymes, a former MLB infielder, is now the vice president of player development with the Los Angeles Dodgers and oversees the teams’ minor league system. He’s emerged a prominent member in the Dodgers’ front office and specializes in player development," he added.

Gomes has been Andrew Friedman’s right hand man for years. Some theorize he could be Friedman’s successor down the line. He’s often seen giving interviews for the ballclub during press conferences as well as at other media commitments.

A former pitcher himself with the Tampa Bay Rays, Gomes experienced the journey as a professional athlete-turned-executive. He’s uniquely positioned to truly understand the bigger picture pertaining to player development and the identifying of ballclub fits.

It’s also no surprise to see Rhymes associated with open gigs. The Dodgers perennially are ranked as possessing among the best farm systems in the league. For a small market team looking to build through player development, or even a big market team wanting to revamp an archaic way of acquiring talent, Rhymes could fit the bill quite nicely.

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