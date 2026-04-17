Dodgers Execs Make Bold Statement on Team’s Top Outfield Prospects

The Los Angeles Dodgers, like any team, would love to see their best minor league players crowd the top of every prospect-ranking list.

If all of them happen to play the same position, call it a good problem to have.

Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Edgardo Quintero and Zyhir Hope are the top four players in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. All four rank among the Top 100 prospects in baseball according to Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus, and Baseball America, among others.

For now they're all outfielders, and all part of the Dodgers' organization, an enviable situation for the organization in which something has to give.

Dodgers on @baseballpro’s Top 101 Prospects list:



14- OF Josue De Paula

18- OF Zyhir Hope

27- OF Eduardo Quintero

34- OF Mike Sirota

56- INF Emil Morales https://t.co/At6sQygdIx — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) February 4, 2026

“I think it’s far and away the most talented group of prospect outfielders I’ve ever seen,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Dodger Insider.

"This is a rare group of quantity and quality outfielder prospects that we have,” Will Rhymes, the Dodgers’ vice president of player development, told Dodger Insider. “We’ve never seen anything like this [since I arrived].”

Considering the Dodgers' current outfield includes the highest-paid player in baseball (right fielder Kyle Tucker is owed $55 million this year), a 25-year-old center fielder (Andy Pages) who leads MLB in RBIs and batting average, and two-time All-Star Teoscar Hernández in left field, the need for outfield help in Los Angeles is not urgent.

De Paula and Hope are starting the 2026 season at Double-A Tulsa, two steps away from the big leagues. Through their first nine games of the season, both players have lived up to their lofty billing.

De Paula, 20, is slashing .342/.432/.526 with three stolen bases. Hope, 21, is slashing .297/.341/.514 with one steal. They're sandwiching center fielder Kendall George, the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, who's slashing .371/.463/.457 with six stolen bases.

Sirota (.655 OPS) and Quintero (.434 OPS) are off to slower starts with advanced Class-A Great Lakes. Prospect development is uneven, and it would not count as a surprise if one or more from the group fails to matriculate to the big leagues.

That's why the Dodgers have several decision on their hands because of — not in spite of — their apparent excess of riches. Who should they trade? Who should they keep? Who is a strong candidate for a position change, if one exists?

The young outfielders are all names to keep in mind for Dodger fans in the years to come. Executives for 29 other teams are certainly keeping them in mind, too.

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